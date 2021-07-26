Business

Mango Airlines to enter business rescue, says SAA interim CEO

By Reuters - 26 July 2021 - 09:14
Mango airlines announced that it will enter into business rescue.
Mango airlines announced that it will enter into business rescue.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary Mango Airlines will enter into a local form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, SAA's interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo told eNCA television on Monday.

SAA, which itself exited business rescue in April, is one of a handful of South African state companies that depended on government bailouts, placing the national budget under huge strain.

“What we can say is that the board and shareholders have agreed that Mango will go into business rescue,” Kgokolo said in an interview with eNCA.

“We are currently in consultation with our key stakeholders in terms how we can manage that particular process.”

The government announced in June that it was selling a 51% stake in SAA to the Takatso consortium to give the airline a new lease of life.

SAA had been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019, but its fortunes worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic and all its operations were mothballed in September 2020 when funds ran low.

Lux speaks of inspiration for 'Soweto parliament'

It’s a cold yet sunny winter’s day in Soweto as two pit bulls roam around the yard of a beautiful double-storey house in the heart of Pimville.
News
2 hours ago

'Food in, people out': Safair adds flights to help looting-ravaged KZN residents

Domestic airline Safair said on Thursday it would be sending bread and other essential food to KwaZulu-Natal while laying on extra flights to cater ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?