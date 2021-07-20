Business
Sponsored
Bang for your buck with the Huawei Matebook D15 i3
Here’s how the entry-level Huawei Matebook D15 i3’s innovative features deliver value and a better user experience
PLEASE NOTE: The July 2021 giveaway of a Huawei Matebook D15 i3 to readers who register on SowetanLIVE has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond SowetanLIVE's control. We hope to bring you other great Huawei offers soon.
Always a reflection of design, innovative technologies, the Huawei Matebook series continues to bring improved features and its latest addition is no exception.
If you’re looking for a small, sleek, lightweight laptop that delivers on speed and user experience, the Huawei Matebook D15 i3 offers bang for your buck.
Here’s how the entry-level Huawei Matebook D15 i3’s innovative features deliver value and a better user experience.
- Fingerprint power button: Equipped with a fingerprint scanner, it features a fingerprint sensor for user login integrated into the power button, so users can power on their device while having their identity authenticated. Using this scanner, users can get to the desktop immediately. The scanner improves recognition consistency with use — the more it is used, the more consistent it becomes.
- Recessed camera: Sitting neatly between the F6 and F7 key is a camera button that, when pressed, activates the camera. Easy.
- Huawei Share: One of the best things about the MateBook D 15 i3 is Huawei Share. Even without an internet connection, Huawei smartphones and laptops work together as one device. Once the connection is established, users may drag and drop files across the systems to seamlessly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the laptop — including editing documents.
- High-speed connectivity: For work, play and everything in between, internet connectivity is a necessity and the MateBook D 15 i3 supports a 2x2 MIMO, dual-wireless antenna design which means you can expect fast and stable connectivity. Huawei has tested the compatibility of more than 200 routers on the market to ensure excellent connectivity between the Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 and different router models.
- Sleek design: With a chassis only 16.9mm thick, it is one of the thinnest and lightest PCs among 15.6-inch laptops in the same price band. The Huawei MateBook has always been a reflection of aesthetic designs, innovative technologies and cutting-edge intelligent experiences.
This article was paid for by Huawei.