Kumba Iron Ore cuts sales target on bad weather, rail constraints
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd lowered its 2021 sales forecast on Tuesday, as rail constraints and adverse weather at Saldanha Port in South Africa hampered the miner's first-half trading.
The company cut its sales target by 1 million tonnes to 39 million tonnes-40 million tonnes, but retained its production forecast of 40 million tonnes-41 million tonnes as it worked on building up stock at the port.)
