Kumba Iron Ore cuts sales target on bad weather, rail constraints

By Reuters - 20 July 2021 - 10:26
File picture: Iron ore produced at Kumba's Sishen Iron Ore mine.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd lowered its 2021 sales forecast on Tuesday, as rail constraints and adverse weather at Saldanha Port in South Africa hampered the miner's first-half trading.

The company cut its sales target by 1 million tonnes to 39 million tonnes-40 million tonnes, but retained its production forecast of 40 million tonnes-41 million tonnes as it worked on building up stock at the port.)

