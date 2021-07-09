Prosus shareholders approve Naspers share purchase

Shareholders of technology investor Prosus NV on Friday approved a deal with parent Naspers Ltd of South Africa that will move most of the economic value of the intertwined companies to Amsterdam.

Under the deal, announced on May 11, Prosus -- which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent -- will launch an offer to buy up to 45.4% of Naspers' shares, issuing new Prosus shares to pay for them.

Approval, which came with 90% of the votes in favour of the deal, was already virtually assured from the Prosus side as Naspers has kept a controlling stake in Prosus since spinning the company off in a 2019 initial public offering.