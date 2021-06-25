Meet the Marvellous MateBook 14

Performance, portability, and price. This is what you need in a notebook and exactly what Huawei has created with its award-winning MateBook series. The new Huawei notebook — the MateBook 14 — is a standout device with a FullView experience. It’s sleek yet super fast thanks to a powerful new 10th Generation Intel Core processor on the inside.

Getting the FullView

The MateBook 14 has a touch-enabled display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 3:2 aspect ratio. More screen is always better, especially when the edge-to-edge display has a crystal clear 2K resolution with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 that supports 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. But that’s not where it ends with the MateBook 14, multitouch support means you can pretty much operate it as you would your smartphone. Great features include being able to use finger gestures to perform simple things such as taking a screenshot, which almost feels like magic; and the Eye Comfort Mode whihc filters excessive blue light and alleviates eye fatigue. Is there a 14-inch notebook out there with a better display than the MateBook 14? We’re yet to see one.

No mouse? No problem

One of the first things you’ll notice when opening up the MateBook 14 is that it doesn’t have a built-in camera ... at the top of the screen. Instead, you’ll find a recessed webcam hiding in the keyboard. With one press, it pops up and you’re good to go. (Now if you’ve ever seen someone cover up their webcam because they’re worried about privacy, this innovative detail removes that concern altogether.) First appearing on the Huawei MateBook Pro X, this type of webcam is ideal because you won’t accidentally leave it on and the FullView display isn’t compromised.