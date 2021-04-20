Request for qualifications and proposals | Bid Window 5 of the REIPPPP

The department of mineral resources & energy invites interested parties to register prospective bids under Bid Window 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme, tender no: DMRE/001/2021/22.

Before accessing the request for proposal (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 for each prospective project, and complete an electronic registration form.

The electronic registration form is to be completed online at www.ipp-renewables.co.za. The department will communicate only with prospective bidders that have completed the electronic registration form and have paid the required document fee.

The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer. The banking details and payment reference number can be obtained from query@ipp-renewables.co.za.

The required document fee is payable into the following bank account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Account: 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Joburg

Branch code: 198765

Swift code: NEDSZAJJ

The prospective bidder company name must be used as the payment reference.

The RFP will be available for download after confirmation of payment of the required documentation fee.

The department will also be hosting a bidders’ conference with prospective bidders before the bid submission date. This conference will be held on a virtual teleconferencing platform, the date of which will be publicised on www.ipp-renewables.co.za.

Inquiries should be e-mailed to the project officer at query@ipp-renewables.co.za.

