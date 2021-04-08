Business

MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei

By Reuters - 08 April 2021 - 10:33
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
Image: MIKE SEGAR

Production of some Apple Inc's MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, according to the report, which added that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. )

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Apple to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks

Apple Inc said on Wednesday that in the coming weeks it will start enforcing a new privacy notification rule that digital advertising firms such as ...
News
21 hours ago

LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Monday it will wind down its loss-making mobile division - a move that is set to make it the first major ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X