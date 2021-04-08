MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
Production of some Apple Inc's MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, according to the report, which added that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. )
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.