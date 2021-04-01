FNB customers earn double eBucks at Clicks between April 1 and 5 2021

Since the launch of the partnership between FNB and leading health and beauty retailer Clicks, customers have earned more than R79m back in eBucks at Clicks.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB retail and private banking says, “Clicks has been a committed partner in supporting our vision of making a meaningful difference in our customers’ lives. Earning up to 15% back in eBucks (up to 30% for seniors on Wednesdays) at more than 700 Clicks stores nationwide means our customers can save their rand and use their rewards to meet their health and essential needs.”

In celebrating the one year in partnership, FNB and Clicks will give customers the opportunity to double their rewards by up to 30% (depending on the customer’s eBucks reward level) back in eBucks, when using their FNB/RMB Private Bank cards at Clicks online or in-store between April 1 and 5 2021.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth says, “We're always looking at how we can add more convenience, savings and rewards to our customers’ lives. We are delighted to be celebrating this milestone by offering FNB customers the opportunity to earn double e-bucks and if you're a ClubCard member, ClubCard points.”

In 2002 the Clicks ClubCard and FNB's eBucks Rewards programme received headline accolades at the South African Loyalty Awards as Best loyalty programme of the year in Retail and Best programme of the year in financial services. eBucks was further awarded the Most innovative use of technology. Accolades for both eBucks and ClubCard were awarded for the second year in a row.

This article was paid for by FNB.