E-commerce platform to help township entrepreneurs

“We’re taking Africa to the world, the same way that Ali Baba brings China and how Amazon brings America to us, we want to take Africa to the world,” says entrepreneur Tim Hogins, who recently launched the first block chain e-commerce platform for township businesses.

The 42-year-old is a chairman and CEO of Hogins Enterprises, a diverse group of companies that has brought South Africans Green Outdoor Gyms, GOG Lifestyle Parks (GOG Gardens Soweto) and Happy Island, the biggest water theme park in Africa.

Hogins, who hails from Randfontein, started off as a security guard. He said it’s been a challenging 10 years setting up and running his businesses, but that his first job as a security guard equipped him for the gruelling hours.

“It feels like I haven’t slept well in 10 years, but my first job as a security guard conditioned me to wake up early, I had to be on duty at 6am. I always tell people that poverty is not a bad thing, it’s just a card that life dealt you and you must just play it," he said.

Hogins is passionate about giving back to the community. He has a nonprofit organisation called ZA Youth Movement, and he says there’s a reason his businesses are all easily accessible to people in townships. He grew up in a township, in a family of five kids, and at home they sold everything from koeksusters to bunny chows to make ends meet. This is where he got his entrepreneurial spirit from.

Two years into his security guard job, Hogins came across a bursary to study information technology and after getting his qualification, he worked for companies such as Dimension Data and EOH.