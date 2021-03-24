Business

Steinhoff says deal with former chairman's entities unconditional

By Reuters - 24 March 2021 - 11:10
Steinhoff reached an agreement with Conservatorium Holdings and certain entities linked to former chairman Christo Wiese.
Steinhoff reached an agreement with Conservatorium Holdings and certain entities linked to former chairman Christo Wiese.
Image: Supplied\File

Steinhoff International Holdings on Wednesday said a February deal with entities connected to former chairman and second largest shareholder Christo Wiese has now become unconditional.

Last month, Steinhoff reached an agreement with Conservatorium Holdings and certain entities linked to Wiese, leading to Conservatorium withdrawing a court application and helping the retailer muster more support towards a global settlement plan following an accounting fraud in 2017.

Steinhoff’s insurers agree to pay R1.38bn to settle certain claims

Reuters reports the move takes the scandal-hit retailer a step closer to a proposed R14.8bn global lawsuit settlement plan to settle about 90 ...
News
23 hours ago

Law enforcement agencies bemoan shortage of investigators

Law enforcement agencies have blamed continued shortage of investigators and resources for the slow progress in criminal investigations and ...
News
6 days ago

NPA says 'no conflict of interest' in Steinhoff paying R30m towards investigation

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday there was no conflict of interest in Steinhoff contributing millions of rand towards ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X