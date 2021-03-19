'I want to create employment, give back to the community'
Young entrepreneur opens own beauty spa after failing to find job
When Masabatha Mahlangu could not find a job after completing her three-year electrical engineering apprenticeship with Eskom, she used money from her savings to study beauty therapy with a dream of opening her own spa.
Mahlangu, 25, from Rustenburg, North West, said sitting at home doing nothing was depressing for her after completing her training with Eskom in 2019...
