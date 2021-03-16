Business

Enterprise growing by leaps and bounds

Social grant ignites Machabate's chicken business

16 March 2021 - 12:21
Mpho Koka Journalist

Lucia Machabate used her hair allowance from her boyfriend and her child's grant to start her chicken breeding business.

She initially started with 10 chicks she bought with the money  and has since grown to breeding 400 chickens at her mother's backyard...

