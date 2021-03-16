Enterprise growing by leaps and bounds
Social grant ignites Machabate's chicken business
Lucia Machabate used her hair allowance from her boyfriend and her child's grant to start her chicken breeding business.
She initially started with 10 chicks she bought with the money and has since grown to breeding 400 chickens at her mother's backyard...
