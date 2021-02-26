Nomkhita Mona appointed CEO of SA Post Office

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona has been appointed as the new group CEO of the SA Post Office.

According to a statement stemming from a virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mona's appointment is subjected to the verification of her qualifications and relevant clearance.

No further details about her appointment were given in the statement.

Mona is an experienced CEO with many years in strategic, operations and general management experience.

She took over the role of chamber CEO in 2017.

The post office post became vacant after Mark Barnes resigned in August 2019.

HeraldLIVE