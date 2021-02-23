Business

LVMH's Moet Hennessy confirms champagne deal with rap star Jay-Z

By Sudip Kar-Gupta - 23 February 2021 - 11:19
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US on February 2, 2020. Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match.
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US on February 2, 2020. Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

French luxury goods group LVMH's Moet Hennessy unit confirmed on Monday a champagne deal with rap star Jay-Z, whereby Moet Hennessy will buy a 50% stake in Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

"I'm proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through this partnership that began with Alexandre Arnault and continued with his father Bernard Arnault and Philippe Schaus, at my home in Los Angeles," Jay-Z said in a statement, referring to the Arnault family that runs LVMH.

