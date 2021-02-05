Glimmer of hope for SABC with growth in advertising sales

The embattled SABC appears to be turning the corner for the first time in five years after selling out its prime-time advertising slots.

The public broadcaster said it achieved sell-out status on SABC 1 and SABC 2 during prime time, for the first time in over five years.

"December 2020 saw the best achievement in sales at 92% success against the set target. Radio revenue achieved 105% of its set budget in the same period, marking the first exceedance in that financial year," Reginald Nxumalo, group executive for commercial enterprise said.

"Maintaining the momentum of growth, December's revenue also surpassed the previous year by +7%."

Nxumalo said the SABC had achieved numerous milestones in attaining sponsorships and selling out its Prime-time advertising slots to generate much-needed revenue and keep the broadcaster afloat.

"Despite the bleak domestic and global economic outlook, the SABC sales team reached 80% of their weekly targets in the SABC's third quarter of 2020, selling out over 90% of its prime-time advertising slots on its television platforms."

"These accomplishments speak to the SABC's commitment to turning the organisation around and becoming a financially sustainable entity," Nxumalo added.