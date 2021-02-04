Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

Reuters sat down with Abbajay to discuss how to become expert managers, no matter where you are on the corporate ladder.

Q: How do you define “Managing Up”?

A: It's about managing your relationships with the people above you in the food chain, so everyone can succeed. Our bosses have a lot of influence over our career trajectory. If we have good relationships with them, good things will happen for us.

You can't necessarily change other people or their behaviour, but you can understand their operating system. Our power lies in our ability to adapt and be flexible.

Q: What different types of bosses are there?

A: Some bosses are introverts and keep to themselves. That doesn't mean they don't care about you, it's just a different way of operating.

Others might be extroverts, always in your face and talking things through.

Then there are 'advancers,' who want to make things happen fast; 'evaluators,' who are detail-orientated and want to get things right; 'harmonisers,' who are nice and conflict-averse; and 'energisers,' who bring a lot of passion and new ideas.

Q: Which bosses are more difficult to handle?

A: You might have a micromanager, a 'ghost' boss who is never around, a workaholic or someone who is very impulsive.

You might have a 'seagull' boss who swoops in and takes projects away, or a narcissist, or a gaslighter.

Whichever kind of boss you have, it's important to try and figure out what is driving their behaviour.

Q: Being a boss is a tricky job. Why is it so hard to get right?

A: We tend to promote people because of technical skills, and not because of an acumen for people management. Also we are not training people properly in the first place to become good managers.

It's often the only way to get a raise or get promoted, so a lot of people don't even want to be managers. The chances of being a naturally good boss are pretty slim.

Q: This idea of 'Managing Up' is not about sucking up, right?

A: This isn't about changing who you are, at all. It's just about adjusting how you interact with that person.