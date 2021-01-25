Business

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke resigns

By TimesLIVE - 25 January 2021 - 09:29
Basani Maluleke is leaving African Bank.
Basani Maluleke is leaving African Bank.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

African Bank announced on Monday that Basani Maluleke has resigned as the group’s CEO and as an executive director of the African Bank and African Bank Holdings Limited (ABHL) boards of directors.

“Basani Maluleke is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities,” the bank said.

Her resignation takes effect on April 30.

The board said it is “appreciative of Basani’s significant contribution in leading the transformation at African Bank to become a diversified and investable retail bank, and wishes her well with her future endeavours”.

CFO Gustav Raubenheimer is expected to serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

African Bank is due to present its annual financial results on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

'Your cheque is in the mail' no longer an excuse as FNB processes last batch

FNB processed the last batch of its cheques on Friday, ending an era of one of the oldest and most treasured payment methods used by SA banks and ...
News
2 days ago

African Bank to retrench hundreds of workers

African Bank has announced plans to retrench hundreds of its employees.
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X