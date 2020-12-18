Market Photo Workshop open for 2021 applications

Back in the days of tactile photo albums, a kind of cordial custom in many black homes used to welcome a new or long missed visitor.

Along with the reception drink served in a special ornamental glass or cup from the “room divider”, came a thick family photo album for the guest’s sprightly perusal. My sitting in a Zoom-room with members of the Market Photo Workshop (MPW) family was nothing short of this nostalgic experience.

A diverse family from varied backgrounds framed together by a kindred love of story through the lens, Silas, Mosa and Mpho readily journeyed me through the pages of their album all the way to the empty ones where they imagine memories of future MPW talent.

Silas Nkosi is the Market Photo Workshop Manager of Curriculum and Training. He has worked as a freelance photographer since the year 1990 for various publications, corporates, and organisations.

His extensive 30 years experience in the industry as photographer, academic, lecture, and curriculum developer has enabled him in his current position to source industry professionals for training, thus maintaining the MPW network between students and industry professionals; the students therefore do not just learn but also receive industry experience at the same time.

Case in point is Zurich, Switzerland based multi-award winning photographer and MPW alumnus Mpho Mokgadi, who graduated in the year 2014.

"I would say the Market Photo Workshop opened doors to manoeuvre about and become who I am today, honesty. It’s about family,” Mokgadi exclaims.

“I mean, I used to see Mosa at the school and now she’s working there. That is family.”

Mosa Kaizer is MPW alumnus, Media Officer, and lens-based artist. Holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rhodes University, and having found her studies to have been heavily academic, she went to study the MPW Advanced Photography Course (APC) in pursuit of a more hands-on and practical approach to photography.

“I very much achieved that goal of mine as MPW throws you into a world of photography, you get to network with mentors and people who are actually working in the industry. I came for exactly that reason and got what I came for.” she says.

Applications for the Market Photo Workshop 2021 courses are open. For more information visit: www.marketphotoworkshop.co.za