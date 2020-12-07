Carousel Casino sold but will reopen mid-December

Sun International on Monday announced the company has sold its Carousel Casino licence, subject to its receiving regulatory approval.

Neither the purchaser nor the price was disclosed.

"A regulatory application has been submitted to the North West Gambling Board and this will follow due process. In the interim, Sun International has appointed a management company to run the casino," the company said.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said: "Earlier this year we announced we would not reopen the Carousel Casino after lockdown restrictions were lifted, and that remains the case. However, by allowing the casino to be run by a management company we will be protecting the livelihoods of many previous staff who can now be re-employed."

In addition to the casino, which opened in 1991, the property consists of a 57-room hotel, 369 apartments that formed part of the staff village, 55,000 square meters of space for retail development, and 582 hectares of undeveloped land.

The casino, hotel bars and restaurants are set to reopen on December 15.

