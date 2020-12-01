What’s best? Huawei AX3 vs the rest

If a strong signal is at the top of your Wi-Fi wish list, you’ll be happy to know that Huawei’s Wi-Fi AX3 supports four concurrent devices on a 2.4 GHz frequency band, and 16 concurrent devices on the 5 GHz frequency band - there are 128 access devices. And because the AX3 supports wireless networking, network cable networking or a combination of both, it’s a good workplace device. Even more so because it’s never been easier to pair a router - the AX3 uses NFC (near-field communication), which means any NFC-enabled Android phone can simply tap to go online.

If you can’t remember your Wi-Fi password when a friend comes over or if you’re a small business owner running a coffice, or open office, that needs an easier way to get customers connected, Huawei Share and OneHop Connect is the solution. The AX3 has both.

Getting online easier is one thing but doing it in a way that’s secure is just as important. Huawei’s Gigahome CPU has an independent security zone, which uses Huawei’s TrustZone operating system and Trustzone has CC EAL5 certification. Common Criteria security evaluations for technology products or systems work on different levels, one to seven, and a level five certification is what you would find in the banking sector, which means security has not been overlooked.

Taking it one step further, the AX3 is safeguarded from brute force cracking because it can automatically identify any kind of attack that isn’t manual. Wi-Fi cracking apps work by searching nearby shared Wi-Fi first, and if it cannot find such a network, it "cracks" the Wi-Fi by entering many password attempts in a short space of time. The AX3 can pick up if this is happening blacklists the attacker.

If you’ve ever tried to set up a router, there’s always something that gets in the way: walls. Where you place your router makes a big difference when it comes to signal strength and coverage. But with the AX3, this isn’t the case. Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6+ dynamic narrow band technology improves the strength of the signal transmitted back to the router (or to a Huawei smartphone) thanks to its exclusive Gigahome chipset.

Wi-Fi 5 routers and devices can only communicate with each other through a 20 MHz bandwidth but Wi-Fi 6 Plus can communicate using bandwidths as low as 2 MHz. Simply put, you’re going to experience a lot less network failures, faster internet speeds and a better signal quality overall because of what Huawei put inside the router.

If you’re after the highest performance, the fastest speed and the strongest signal, Huawei’s Wi-Fi AX3 wireless router series has got you covered. Perfect for any congested area or your own device-packed home, it’s the best way to take advantage of everything Wi-Fi 6 has coming.

The Huawei AX3 Dual-core will be available from December 1 for R1,499 at the Huawei online store and you will receive an additional R200 Huawei online store voucher if you purchase the Huawei AX3 between December 1 and 6. The AX-3 Quad-core will be available in SA in 2021.

This article was paid for by Huawei.