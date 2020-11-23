Advertise your Christmas specials in Sowetan at a special rate

This December, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to reach a large and valuable audience for your business as the Christmas shopping period arrives.

This year, you can advertise your festive-season specials and other offers in the Sowetan print edition on Wednesday December 9 at a never-to-be-repeated rate.

The Sowetan newspaper has an average readership of 629,000 per issue, of whom 39% read no other newspaper. Our audience is loyal to the Sowetan brand and trusts the newspaper's journalism — let your brand thrive in this high-value environment.

How to book your advertisement

Contact one of our professional consultants for rates and other details:



