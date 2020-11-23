Business

Advertise your Christmas specials in Sowetan at a special rate

Contact us now to get your offers seen by a valuable audience this December

23 November 2020 - 07:18
We've got a great opportunity for you to advertise your Christmas specials.
We've got a great opportunity for you to advertise your Christmas specials.
Image: 123RF/Daniela Simona Temneanu/SowetanLIVE

This December, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to reach a large and valuable audience for your business as the Christmas shopping period arrives.

This year, you can advertise your festive-season specials and other offers in the Sowetan print edition on Wednesday December 9 at a never-to-be-repeated rate. 

The Sowetan newspaper has an average readership of 629,000 per issue, of whom 39% read no other newspaper. Our audience is loyal to the Sowetan brand and trusts the newspaper's journalism — let your brand thrive in this high-value environment.

How to book your advertisement

Contact one of our professional consultants for rates and other details:

WATCH | Sowetan: Know Your Place

A campaign to prove our commitment to telling your story, authentically and with integrity
Opinion
4 months ago

WATCH: World News Day — SA editors discuss truth and journalism

A powerful reminder that journalism can be a force for good
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X