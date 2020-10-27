Entrepreneur defies disability barriers

Being aware of his physical limits and understanding his disability has motivated Lucky Shabalala, 26, to become an entrepreneur who also creates jobs for locals.

Shabalala suffers from muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

“Living with a disability is not a joke because it comes with a lot of disadvantages and limited opportunities. I had to accept my physical and health conditions and make means with whatever pieces life throws at me,” he says.

Initially, Shabalala dreamed of finding employment in the entertainment industry but came to realise that challenges that come with his disability were limiting his dreams and a lot of money is required for him to access even basic human needs.

“I opted to become an entrepreneur so that I can make money in an environment that is suitable to meet my physical conditions because I am wheelchair-bound,” he says.

In 2014, Shabalala established a business called Entertainment Neighborhood, which is a video gaming facility that affords township gamers access to high-end video gaming facilities such as PlayStation 4, with an internet connection that allows for online gaming.