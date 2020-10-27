After a struggle, rabbit farmer now coining it

Rabbit farmer and owner of High Five Productions Orateng Ntsime, 30, has gone from farming four rabbits in 2016 to being a sustainable farmer, breeding 50 rabbits in four months.

Ntsime from Moruleng village in Rustenburg, North West, sells California rabbits that are consumed as meat. He also sells Netherlands Dwarf rabbits that can be kept as pets.

“The rabbit meat cost R140 a kilo while the Netherlands Dwarf rabbits cost R600 a rabbit,” says Ntsime.

He grows the rabbits by feeding them fruit, vegetables and specialised rabbit feed. “It takes about four months for a rabbit to grow from being a kitten to a size where it is ready to be consumed or kept as a pet,” says Ntsime.

He adds that his clients include butchery owners and followers that he has gained from marketing his business on Twitter and Facebook.

“One of the earliest challenges I faced in the business when I started was attracting customers outside my village. I started reading up on how to use social media to promote my business online. The business has taken off from that point. Currently I deliver to clients in Johannesburg every month,” he says.

Ntsime says his rabbit meat is popular among those hosting braais and customers who are going on safari.