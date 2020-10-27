Free State rug maker aims to start a factory

A magic carpet of a dream

Reitumetse Molapo used the lockdown period as an opportunity to teach people in her community how to make rugs and earn a living.



The 30-year-old from Welkom, Free State, who learnt the art of making rugs in 2017 while on a visit to Tanzania, said she had to think on her feet about how to earn an income when her business wasn’t doing well...