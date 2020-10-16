Spark 5 user-friendly and punches above its weight

In an era where it’s become normal to pay thousands of rand for gadgets, it’s refreshing to find some at a reasonable price while they offer even more options than the usual suspects.

One such device is the Tecno Spark 5, which surprisingly punches above its weight and could give some popular names a run literally for their money.

I had the privilege of using the Spark 5 for the past two weeks, and it’s been a wowing experience for someone accustomed to the exclusive use of Apple devices for nearly a decade.

The Spark 5 is easy to navigate, fully equipped with a six-inch touch screen. But there’s more. Features which have become a luxury for bigger brands’ top-of-the-range models come at no cost with the Spark 5.

For instance, the face recognition and fingerprint functionality to unlock the device, which both enhance the security and safety of the device, are standard.

What I found extremely user-friendly was the FM radio already installed. Whereas I’m used to having to go to the app store in my current device to download a radio app which comes with annoying ads, the Spark 5 offers a radio app that allows you to record programmes.