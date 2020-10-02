Business

Uber pumps $500m into freight business

Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group would invest $500 million in its logistics arm, Uber Freight, valuing the unit at $3.3 billion on a post-money basis.

The ride-hailing firm said it would maintain majority ownership of Uber Freight, and use the funds to scale its logistics platform and increase product innovation.

Unlike Uber's ride-hailing app or its food-delivery service, Uber Freight operates as a middle man in the fragmented long-haul trucking business, connecting truckers with shippers.

Michael Weiss and Jill Raker, managing partners of Greenbriar, will join Uber Freight's board, the companies said in a statement. 

