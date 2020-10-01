Ford's new CEO promises urgency and a shake-up of management

Ford Motor Co's new CEO, Jim Farley, on Thursday promised the US car maker would move with urgency, responding to investor and analyst criticism of the speed at which his predecessor acted.

Farley, on his first day as Ford's 11th CEO, also announced an executive shake-up that included naming a new CFO.

Ford's promise to accelerate its turnaround is not new at a time when it is executing an $11bn restructuring (roughly R183,804,500,000) process.

Farley was named COO in February and promised a faster return to strong profits. He was officially tapped to succeed Jim Hackett in August.

“During the past three years, under Jim Hackett's leadership, we have made meaningful progress and opened the door to becoming a vibrant, profitably growing company,” Farley said in a statement on Thursday. “Now it's time to charge through that door.”

Hackett and Ford have been criticised by some on Wall Street for not moving quickly enough on its restructuring. At the end of the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had incurred only $3.9bn (roughly R65,104,650,000) of the projected $11bn in charges.