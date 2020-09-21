Donovan Tooth apologises for fat-shaming women, but many are still threatening to boycott his brand

Scores of South Africans are threatening to boycott clothing brand, Panda, which is owned by businessman and podcaster Donovan Tooth according to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, after he fat-shamed women in a now-viral video.

Tooth has had many reeling over his viral rant in which he said “overweight” women must not be accepted by society but should “hit the treadmill” instead. The video went viral after he posted it on Instastories last week.

“These overweight, chubby f***** women are getting posted up and are being told 'curves are beautiful and curves are strong.'”

He compared pictures of two models, one who looks lean and plus size US model Jari Jones, saying, “here you have two models, one who looks athletic, built well, sexy and then you've got another one that is overweight and represents anything but being healthy, lean and having a slim body.”