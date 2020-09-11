Nissan to issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt

Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt (roughly R134.05bn) and is considering euro-denominated bonds, it said on Friday, as the troubled automaker looks to diversify its funding.

The bond sale is its first dollar-denominated issuance since its tie-up with France's Renault SA in 1999, a Nissan representative said.

It comes as investors have expressed deepening concern about Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5bn loss (roughly R75.4bn) this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.