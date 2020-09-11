Nissan to issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt
Japan's Nissan Motor Co will issue $8bn in dollar-denominated debt (roughly R134.05bn) and is considering euro-denominated bonds, it said on Friday, as the troubled automaker looks to diversify its funding.
The bond sale is its first dollar-denominated issuance since its tie-up with France's Renault SA in 1999, a Nissan representative said.
It comes as investors have expressed deepening concern about Nissan, which has warned of a record $4.5bn loss (roughly R75.4bn) this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround efforts.
Separately, IFR reported Nissan would sell some €2bn ($2.37bn or roughly R39.7bn) in euro-denominated debt. A Nissan spokesperson said an issuance was under discussion, without confirming the figure.
The company will sell a $1.5bn (roughly R25.12bn), 3-year bond with a coupon of 3.043%, and a $1.5bn, 5-year bond with a coupon of 3.522%, according to IFR.
Its $2.5bn (roughly R41.84bn), 7-year bond carries a coupon of 4.345% and another $2.5bn bond, a 10-year, carries a 4.81% coupon, IFR said.
Nissan had pledged to cut 300 billion yen ($2.83bn or roughly R47.36bn) from annual fixed costs and become a smaller, more efficient company. Japan's second-largest carmaker is trying to recover from a rapid expansion that has left it with dismal margins and an ageing portfolio.
Its business has also been rocked by the arrest of long-time boss Carlos Ghosn.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.