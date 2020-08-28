Tim Modise to host new show with Business Day TV

Business Day TV in collaboration with veteran journalist Tim Modise will be launching a new weekly TV series that will focus on the interplay between government and business.

The show Political Currency with Tim Modise will be launched on September 9, 2020 on Business Day TV and other platforms in the Arena Holdings group such as Sowetan, Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Times, Daily Dispatch and The Herald.

Modise who has been in the industry for over three decades said the show will give insights and possible solutions into South Africa's economic challenges.

"Each week I will meet and interview top decision makers and influential power brokers and discuss the nations political economy. Their mission will be to give insights and possible solutions to the country's economic challenges. But we will also engage robustly on the policies and ideas that will promote growth and make a real difference to the lives of South Africans," he said.

Editors from the different Arena titles are also expected to be featured on the show to give insight, opinions and analysis on topics covered in the programme.

Managing Director of News and Media for Arena Holdings Pule Molebedi said the platform will give space for possible ideas and policies that could help with economic recovery.

"This programme will be a way for Arena Holdings, sponsors and guests to contribute to a recovering South Africa. We expect guests to engage robustly as they motivate for policies and ideas that could kick-start economic recovery, create jobs and set South Africa on the road to prosperity," said Molebedi.

The show will be broadcast at 9pm every Wednesday.