Roberta Annan a powerhouse in the investment world

Roberta Annan is not only a powerhouse in the investment sphere, but she has made it one of her life missions to make it fashionable to invest in African creatives.



The 37-year-old Ghanaian businesswoman is the founder and managing partner of Annan Capital Partners, a company which is a sector agnostic specialised Boutique Investment Company operating in Sub-Saharan Africa...