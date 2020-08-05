Roberta Annan a powerhouse in the investment world
Roberta Annan is not only a powerhouse in the investment sphere, but she has made it one of her life missions to make it fashionable to invest in African creatives.
The 37-year-old Ghanaian businesswoman is the founder and managing partner of Annan Capital Partners, a company which is a sector agnostic specialised Boutique Investment Company operating in Sub-Saharan Africa...
