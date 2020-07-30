Coronavirus hits Anglo American's profit but recovery in sight

Diversified miner Anglo American on Thursday told its investors it was on track for a second-half rebound after a 39% dive in profits in the first six months when lockdowns paralysed production.

The London-listed miner, with its extensive African exposure, has been the hardest hit of its peers by lockdowns that halted mining in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. The company also suffered operational issues.

"The year has been like nothing I have ever seen in my 43 years in the industry," CEO Mark Cutifani said on a call.

But he said the company was operating at nearly full capacity and expected a recovery in prices and sales of its products.

"We have done the right things in the first six months and I think we have laid the foundation for the recovery in the second half of the year," Cutifani said.

Anglo posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion for the six months to June 30, beating a consensus of $3 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

It declared an interim dividend of 28 cents per share, down 55% from a year earlier, but in line with its 40% payout policy and beating consensus estimates for a 20 cents payout.

Net debt rose by $3 billion to $7.6 billion in the first half as it continued to spend on mines and projects.

The share price fell 3.3% by 1040 GMT versus a 2.4% fall in the wider sector as metals markets dipped on Thursday.