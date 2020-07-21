It's time to reinvent ourselves - Mangena

Akani Mangena, a public and media relations consultant, believes that young people could increase their chances of employment by arming themselves with various skills.

Mangena has called on young people to be proactive and find innovative ways to sustain their businesses and survive unemployment during this Covid-19 period.

Mangena, 28, from Tzaneen in Limpopo, told Sowetan that now is the time for young people to take action, be creative and not throw in the towel as businesses have been hit hard and unemployment is rising due to Covid-19.

"The latest 30,1% unemployment rate in the country exudes that the youth in the country remains among one of the most vulnerable in the labour market and young people can't afford to fold arms and give up now because if they do, things will worsen," said Mangena.

"Businesses should consider rebranding their products in order to make them relevant. It can't be business as usual; this is the time to introspect operations and if it means operations have to change in order to accommodate the latest products that are in demand, businesses should do that.

"Also, young people who apply or have applied for jobs before Covid-19 landed in our shores must understand that due to the disruptions caused by the virus, there might be a lack of transparency and communication to all parties involved.