It's time to reinvent ourselves - Mangena
Akani Mangena, a public and media relations consultant, believes that young people could increase their chances of employment by arming themselves with various skills.
Mangena has called on young people to be proactive and find innovative ways to sustain their businesses and survive unemployment during this Covid-19 period.
Mangena, 28, from Tzaneen in Limpopo, told Sowetan that now is the time for young people to take action, be creative and not throw in the towel as businesses have been hit hard and unemployment is rising due to Covid-19.
"The latest 30,1% unemployment rate in the country exudes that the youth in the country remains among one of the most vulnerable in the labour market and young people can't afford to fold arms and give up now because if they do, things will worsen," said Mangena.
"Businesses should consider rebranding their products in order to make them relevant. It can't be business as usual; this is the time to introspect operations and if it means operations have to change in order to accommodate the latest products that are in demand, businesses should do that.
"Also, young people who apply or have applied for jobs before Covid-19 landed in our shores must understand that due to the disruptions caused by the virus, there might be a lack of transparency and communication to all parties involved.
"This means people must exercise patience and hope for responses that might take time to come.
"Job seekers must remain vigilant because scammers will use this opportunity of desperation to victimise those who are on the hunt."
Mangena urged the youth to adapt to digital means of working.
"The world is moving in a different direction, so is the corporate world. Face-to-face business is not effective in this time of the pandemic as most things move to digital and as such whoever adapts to the changes is likely to survive or at least be best prepared for life post the lockdown."
Mangena, who holds a degree in communications from the University of Limpopo, said: "The youth should upskill or even change career paths so that we stand a good chance to compete in the labour market.
"We should consider taking careers that are in demand such as IT, digital marketing, customer service, online teaching and others."
