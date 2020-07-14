Trio takes to diaper making with a mission

The business of manufacturing quality disposable nappies remains a limited space for black South African entrepreneurs but a group of friends is working hard to change that.

Shane Ngwenya, Tiyani Khoza and Hanyane Mangwani started researching opportunities in babycare industry more than 10 years ago.

Ngwenya, 35, from Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal, explains their journey in the diaper business thus far.

"It took about 10 years to conceptualise our business, but we officially got it off the ground about two years ago. That is when our company, Softline, was born," he says.

The three business associates thought it wise to venture into the market after realising that not many black people were in the industry and that many households in the townships and rural areas could barely afford premium baby diapers.