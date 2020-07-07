Business

Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

By Reuters - 07 July 2020 - 11:40
While the company has started the process to cut nearly 2000 jobs, it said it would not close any of its Game stores.
While the company has started the process to cut nearly 2000 jobs, it said it would not close any of its Game stores.
Image: BLOOMBERG

Retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the company's struggling Game stores as constrained spending and the new coronavirus weigh on performance, the company said on Tuesday.

Majority-owned by Walmart and operator of supermarkets and wholesalers such as Makro and Game, Massmart said talks began after it assessed the efficiency of the stores.

Massmart said it was implementing a new operating model at Game after its "indifferent performance in the 2019 financial year" and the negative impact of trading restrictions because of the pandemic on sales.

The company said it would not close any of its Game stores, however.

Hundreds of jobs to go as Covid-19 forces Media24 to fold two newspapers and five magazines

Media24 is considering the closure of five magazines and two newspapers and staff cuts in a restructuring shake-up accelerated by the "devastating" ...
News
4 hours ago

Game, a general merchandise chain, has been a drag on group profit as financially-constrained customers prioritise spending on non-durables, such as food, over spending on goods such as appliances.

Massmart earlier in the year said it would cut costs and restructure into wholesale and retail units, but the impact of the virus has accelerated some of the turnaround strategies.

The group lost 4.6 billion rand ($268 million) in sales during a strict nine-week lockdown.

The potential job cuts would represent around 3% of Massmart's total workforce.

Job cuts are a politically-sensitive issue in South Africa, where unemployment stands at around 30%.

Game joins some of the country's big firms such as steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, food producer Tiger Brands and third-biggest telecom operator Cell C, which have already announcing plans to cut jobs.

Unions reject SAA rescue plan over job cuts

The National Union of Metalworkers of South African (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) on Friday rejected job cuts proposed ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Cell C may lay off 40% of employees

SA’s third-largest mobile operator has struggled to turn a profit since its founding in 2001
News
2 weeks ago

Jobs on the line at ArcelorMittal SA due to Covid-19

The company says cost-saving measures it initially took will not be enough as it battles the unprecedented effect of the virus
Business
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X