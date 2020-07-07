Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the company's struggling Game stores as constrained spending and the new coronavirus weigh on performance, the company said on Tuesday.

Majority-owned by Walmart and operator of supermarkets and wholesalers such as Makro and Game, Massmart said talks began after it assessed the efficiency of the stores.

Massmart said it was implementing a new operating model at Game after its "indifferent performance in the 2019 financial year" and the negative impact of trading restrictions because of the pandemic on sales.

The company said it would not close any of its Game stores, however.