Angola's Isabel dos Santos says she has been 'denied justice' in her corruption trial

Angolan billionaire businesswoman and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos on Monday said she had been "denied justice" in her corruption trial, after losing an appeal against an asset freeze.

Described by Forbes magazine as the wealthiest woman in Africa, she is accused of diverting billions of dollars from state companies during her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos's nearly 40-year rule of the oil-rich southern African nation.

Since her father retired in 2017, her business empire has been targeted by Angola's new leader Joao Lourenco who has vowed to tackle corruption.

"I have been denied justice from the courts in Angola and Portugal," dos Santos said in a statement.

"This denial of justice comes from the Angolan courts which have rejected my appeal on the grounds that it was not filed on time.

"It is disappointing not to be allowed a day in court to prove my innocence and establish the truth," she said.