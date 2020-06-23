Business rescue plan for Comair delayed as practitioners seek funding

The business rescue practitioners of Comair have asked for an extension until next Tuesday before they publish a business rescue plan.

The practitioners requested the postponement because they are in discussions with potential funders, and this has resulted in a non-binding expression of interest for cash funding.

On June 2 the practitioners said they were in discussions with funders to recapitalise the airline in order to resume domestic passenger operations by November 1.

They said more than 30 potential funders had been contacted and discussions were being held with six.