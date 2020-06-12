House of Pallets more than just a family business

A young man is making a living by carving curios from the wooden planks of discarded pallets.

Ulundi Mpulu, 21, from Port Elizabeth started creating wooden objects when he was very young.

He says he always admired his mother's father, who was a carpenter. Mpulu says the sight of dumped pallets always bothered him. "I started creating curios in 2017, after realising that there were many discarded wooden pallets around Motherwell. These pallets block storm water drains and ultimately cause pollution by causing sewage spillages.

"Turning the pallets into a money-making project was not difficult since I grew up with a deep passion for woodwork inherited from my grandfather. I learnt a lot of skills from him," he says.

In 2017 Mpulu obtained a one-year certificate in carpentry from the Raymond Mhlaba Training Centre. In 2018 he established his business, The House of Pallets, a two-roomed building joined to the family home in NU10, Motherwell, where he lives with his mother and 10 siblings.