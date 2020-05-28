UIF pays out R15bn to Covid-19 Temporary Relief Scheme

The employment and labour department says the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has to date paid in excess of R15bn to beneficiaries of the company relief scheme.

On April 16, the fund paid the first batch of Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits to employers on behalf of workers.

Applications for May opened at midnight on Tuesday. UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping apologised for a break in its network, which has affected plans to capture the May Covid-19 Ters online applications.

"We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders, particularly our clients, for this unfortunate turn of events and the resultant delays.