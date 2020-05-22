Building a community of healthcare workers in rural KZN — one student at a time

Difficult to bring local doctors to Mosvold

For a while, Mosvold had its staffing and funding challenges under control. But as the 1990s ended, it became harder for foreign doctors to work in SA. Dr Ross ideally wanted SA doctors who could speak local languages, but found it difficult to entice them to come to Mosvold.

To make Mosvold attractive as a training hospital for young doctors, Dr Ross partnered with the Medical University of SA (Medunsa), which is now the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU), and developed a postgraduate training programme in family medicine.

“We sent flyers to 2,000 junior doctors. From that we got two people: Hennie Hamilton and Colin Pfaff. Hamilton initially started at Bethesda hospital but moved to Mosvold in 2004 where he is currently the CEO,” he said.

Then Dr Ross had an idea, based on research in Canada and Australia: “If we could find rural students and train them, they would be more likely to come and work, and stay, in a rural hospital.” He adds excitedly: “If this worked, it could solve our staffing problems and we’d have doctors who speak local languages!”

His enquiries faced much scepticism. It’s a bad investment, people said. Rural students often fail at university. The pass rate is poor. Plus, they promise to come and work but don’t. And it’s expensive, they added.

“We thought, what are we going to do?” says Ross, “and we said, we’re going to give it a crack.”

You need more than doctors to run a hospital

“We contacted all seven high schools in the Ingwavuma area, looking for the best students. Initially we were only looking for doctors but then we thought, you need more than doctors to run a hospital,” says Ross. “You need a pharmacist, a dentist ... we had many doctors pulling out teeth. You must have decent hospital staff and not always just make a plan.”

He invited the area’s schools to send their top 10 students to the hospital for an open day. They showed about 100 students how a hospital works and the marks they’d need to enter a university health programme, and shared the idea for a scholarship programme.

The proposal was at first for four scholarships a year, under these conditions:

the recipients had to be from the area;

they had to get into a health course at university themselves;

they had to volunteer at Mosvold Hospital in their area of interest to know what they’re getting into;

they needed backing by a local selection committee of healthcare workers and community members; and

they had to sign a year-for-year contract to work at Mosvold after graduating.

Ingwavuma community invests in scholarship scheme

Then came the hard part — raising money and getting community buy-in. Dr Ross says: “I went to the tribal authorities and said, ‘we’re starting a scholarship fund, we’re going to staff our hospital with locals who can speak the language but it’s very expensive. Is it possible that everyone in the area contributes R1?’ It was a way to raise money from local communities and getting people to speak to their children to apply. Many children in rural areas think there are no opportunities. Then I went to the staff and asked each person to donate R50.”

“In January 1999, three guys came to me — Frans Nxumalo, Dumsani Gumede and Nkosingiphile Nyawo and said, you said you were running a scholarship scheme. We have places at university, are you in? I had R30,000 in the bank. Each student needed about R70,000.”

At the time, Friends of Mosvold had an agreement with Mesab (Medical Education for SA Blacks) to contribute half of the university costs. So essentially, Dr Ross had R60,000. But he needed more for books, accommodation, food and support. “We had to make sure they had the greatest chance of success,” he says. The students went off to university, and the Friends of Mosvold yet again made a plan.

“We did a combination of things to raise money, writing letters, speaking to everybody we could. I wrote to the Swiss SA Cooperative Initiative (SSACI) and I said I need R1.5m. And they wrote back and said, yes, we’ll give you everything you ask for. Now we had more money than we needed. We decided to involve three other hospitals in the area. By 2008, we were supporting 55 students,” says Ross.

Umthombo produces 428 graduates and counting

Dr Gavin MacGregor became the new director in 2009, and in 2010, the Friends of Mosvold Scholarship Scheme changed to the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation. So far, the foundation has had 428 graduates across 18 health science disciplines, as the infographic shows.