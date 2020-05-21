Reserve Bank cuts repo rate a further 50bps to 3.75%

The SA Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday which is expected to bring further relief to SA’s battered economy, most of which is still under lockdown.

The cut takes the benchmark rate to 3.75%, its lowest level since the repo was introduced in 1998, BusinessLIVE reports.

Market expectations had been for a 50 basis point (bps) cut according to a Bloomberg survey of 20 economists.

This was the fourth meeting of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) this year, after an emergency one was held in April, where the bank surprised the market with a 100bps cut as the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

The Bank’s latest decision comes as SA is in its eighth week of lockdown.