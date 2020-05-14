Don’t let social distancing isolate you

Being connected is always essential, and even more critical during a public health crisis. To ensure this, Telkom felt the need to step up and support its customers by giving them access to credible information so they can continue with important activities such as work, school, and keeping the family entertained.

Here are some tips from Telkom on how to stay connected when your movement is limited:

Teach and learn from home

Scholars and students can study from home, stream lessons and visit educational websites that will enable them to continue learning, doing homework and submitting assignments. Through BCXLearn learners can access e-learning for free on the Telkom network, using Telkom mobile data bundles or LTE data bundles.

Entertainment and fellowship at home

Streaming services such as YouTube and Netﬂix gives you access to TV shows, spiritual upliftment content, and movies from the comfort of your home. These can be complemented with Telkom’s uncapped services such as Fibre and LTE and takes away the bill shock anxiety.

Work from home

Business and employees can still stay connected to one other and to their customers while remaining productive. With a MiFi router and Telkom Prepaid LTE bundles, providing remote connectivity while managing costs is affordable and easier.

Connect from the comfort of your home

Whatever you need to get done, you can connect affordably with Telkom using mobile data bundles, smart broadband wireless (LTE), fibre or SmartVoice.

SmartVoice is a wireless home fixed line look alike (FLLA) that doubles as a phone and Wi-Fi hotspot, telecon facility, LTE access, and ﬁbre for video conferencing.

Live and work from home uninterrupted

Whatever you need to get done, you can connect today with LTE.

CONNECT: Stay in touch with loved ones and your social circles.

WORK: Work smarter and collaborate affordably from the comfort of your own home.

LEARN: Make learning possible and continue with education by accessing tutorials and online classes.

ENTERTAIN: Stream or download movies, music and games to keep boredom at bay.

Get it all done from only R99 for 10GB

multiple users

speed

stability

affordable

For more information, call 10213 or visit the Telkom website.

This article was paid for by Telkom.