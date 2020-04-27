Airbnb unveils new cleaning protocols in bid to revive bookings

Airbnb announced new protocols Monday for cleaning and sanitizing its listed properties in an effort to reassure travelers and revive bookings for the home-sharing platform, which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative set to launch in May calls for "enhanced procedures and guidance on how to clean every room in a home," and a certification program to identify properties meeting the new standards.

Airbnb said it was establishing the new safety policy based on guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts in the field, amid signs of an easing of anti-virus restrictions in some countries.

"As governments handle the health crisis and begin to review restrictions in advance of reopening their communities for travel, at Airbnb we are working hard to support our community and prepare for the future of travel, focused on health and prevention," the company said in a statement.