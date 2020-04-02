Lockdown causes new-vehicle sales to nosedive

New-vehicle sales in SA plummeted last month as Covid-19 hit the local motor industry hard.

With the country hit by physical distancing from the middle of the month and lockdown from March 27, new-vehicle sales dropped 29.7% to 33,545 units compared to March 2019.

Light commercial vehicles were the hardest hit, declining 37.1% to 9,425 units. Passenger cars didn’t fare much better, suffering a 26.8% year-on-year drop to 22,200 units.

“For the first time in a long time, the dealer channel performed worse than the overall market, showing the very tangible impact that footfall has on dealer business,” said Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

The March slump has resulted in a year-to-date market decline of 12.8% to 117,230 sales, compared to the same period last year - a major blow to an industry that contributes 6.9% to SA’s GDP and employs more than 110,000 people.