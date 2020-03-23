Q&A: Chivas Venture 2020 SA finalist shares tips for social entrepreneurs

Ndlovu, 35, was raised in a four-roomed house in Soweto, which he shared with his large family. Having to share such a small living space while going through all the growth stages of becoming a man, inspired and motivated him to build his own space in the family yard.

His bricklaying skills were put to the test while building a formal structure in the backyard, and he joined forces with friends who were skilled in plumbing and carpentry. Together they built his first structure in his own backyard, and it is this same structure that was recently used by the family to expand their living space and create a dignified home.

In 2005 he embraced an opportunity to upskill and qualify as a builder. From this experience, Ndlovu saw an opportunity for a business that would benefit others in the same way. He knew that many families in and around the townships across SA had the same need.

From here, the idea was born to focus on identifying low-income homes with backyard shacks that could benefit from being replaced with formal structures. Ndlovu started the business in 2015 and works from his home in Soweto.