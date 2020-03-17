Wool creates jobs for the youth

"We work with farmers with indigenous goats for cashmere and farmers on the wool side as well. We have trained over 100 farmers that we work with. It's a totally new initiative. We are the first producer of cashmere in the whole of Africa and in the continent. We also got to develop an app for the logistics of the collections from the farmers."

While many might not have access to the Dedani app, members of the community have been selected to assist those members without access. Tsolo Agriculture College also has seven veterinarians who assist farmers through the app.

"When the animal has a certain disease or is behaving in a certain way then there is someone who is qualified to respond to their message on the app," she said. "It's introducing a new dynamic and it's a journey. We are learning new things all the time. What is also interesting is how we create jobs at the factories. The area of Butterworth used to be a hub of textile and clothing some many years ago and it became dilapidated," Mkhondo said.

"We got in and actually refurbished a factory and brought nice desks into it and trained young men and women who have never worked before with assistance from the department of economic affairs."