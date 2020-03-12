Falling Sasol share price could fuel job cuts: Unions

Trade unions have expressed concern that the free falling share price of Sasol could inevitably result in a jobs bloodbath.

Their fears come as the share price of the 70-year-old petrochemical giant collapsed by approximately negative 94% to R35 yesterday from a peak of R576 in August 2018.

While the National Union of Mineworkers believes organised labour should have an urgent meeting with company management to find solutions of the falling share price, the SA Federation of Trade Unions said the time is ripe for a state takeover.

Sasol in statement released on Thursday said it was considering selling off some assets to raise cash.

NUM secretary general David Sipunzi told Sowetan yesterday he hadn't been aware of the challenges faced by the Sasol share price.

“It is unfortunate that Sasol management have decided to keep information about its share price challenges to themselves. This makes it difficult for us as a union to come up with recommendations on how the company could be saved.

“Our worry is that if things continue as they are, the next thing we will see is the company coming to us with letters to retrench workers..

“However, since [Sowetan] has brought this matter to our attention, we will request the management to meet with us,” said Sipunzi, adding that the meeting could take place as soon as Monday.