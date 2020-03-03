Passion to create medical devices

His passion to be part of the solution to the many problems ailing SA's healthcare system was what attracted Mzwakhe Moqhaisa to the Free State Product Development Technology Station (PDTS) division.

Moqhaisa, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer, is one of the vibrant young people who are assisting to solve some of these challenges, and in his case, making medical equipment suitable for SA conditions.

One of the problems the health department has been dealing with is the shortage of locally produced medical devices because there are few local manufacturers. This has required the government to import equipment, at great cost.

Moqhaisa said the PDTS's mission is to reduce and eventually eradicate this by addressing the root cause boosting interest by exposing the field to youngsters, training and design.

"It is our passion to convert problems within South Africa's healthcare system into innovative solutions by creating products that are tailored to African conditions and the environment.

"We are funded by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), so we really do not do the work for profit. Rather, PDTS provides a comprehensive medical device product development service, boasting a world-class design and prototyping facility."