SA fuel prices will plunge, but only briefly

Finance minister Tito Mboweni hit motorists with steep fuel price increase in his 2020 budget speech on Wednesday, with a 25c a litre fuel levy to be implemented on April 1.

Before then, however, car owners can expect a brief reprieve with the prices of diesel and petrol set to drop next month.

The AA forecasts month-end fuel price declines of between 9c and 19c a litre for petrol, 55c a litre for diesel, and 68c for illuminating paraffin.

"International petroleum prices this week suffered one of their steepest plunges in recent years as coronavirus fears hit global economic activity. The silver lining in this cloud are predicted substantial fuel price reductions for South Africans," said the AA.

"The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on global economic activity cannot be over-stated, and petroleum prices have retreated in lockstep with the downturn across world markets," the AA says.

"In normal circumstances, we would be focusing on our serious concerns over the rand's trajectory, with the currency having depreciated by nearly 30c against the US dollar since the start of February. However, these declines have all been overrun by the pullback in oil."