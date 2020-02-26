Marula season quenches thirst, helps feed families

Joyce Mahingana doesn't quite remember when she exactly got involved in the laborious activity of collecting marula fruit and brewing beer.

All she knows is that for as long as she can remember, during the month of January and February everyone - women, children and even men - in her village of Makhushwane and surrounds went in search of the sacred fruit growing wild in their area.

During this period the fruit ripens and drops from the abundant gigantic trees, turning the ground into a colourful mix of bright green and yellow - an offering from the gods akin to the biblical manna from heaven.

"Ah, we just saw people doing it when we were growing up," she says with a sigh.

Marula grows in abundance in the hot northern parts of South Africa, especially in the sub-tropical parts of Limpopo.

Phalaborwa in eastern Limpopo has established itself as the capital of marula industry in the country.

In 2006, the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism [Ledet] affirmed this status by launching the Marula Festival in this town also known for mopani worm production.

Ledet says during last year's edition, the department bought 12,000 litres of the marula brew from 13 cooperatives run by locals.